Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the US 500 has resumed its decline. The US 500 forecast for today is negative.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US ISM manufacturing PMI came in at 52.4 in February 2026

Market impact: the data has a neutral effect on the equity market

US 500 fundamental analysis

The release of the ISM manufacturing PMI at 52.4 points, above a forecast of 51.7, is a moderately positive development for the US 500 index. A reading above 50.0 indicates continued expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a stronger-than-expected figure reduces concerns about a sharp economic slowdown. At the same time, the indicator is slightly below the previous reading of 52.6, suggesting stable positive momentum rather than a new phase of strong acceleration.

For the US 500, this typically translates into moderate gains or more confident price action amid improved sentiment, though not necessarily into a sharp rally. It is important to note that a single PMI release rarely changes the broader market narrative; rather, it reinforces existing expectations and increases investor sensitivity to upcoming data, particularly on inflation, employment, and corporate earnings.





US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 index has formed a support level near 6,785.0 points, while a key resistance level lies around 6,995.0. Volatility remains elevated: after a trend reversal, the market moved into an active correction phase and approached the resistance zone. If the decline resumes, the nearest downside target could be 6,660.0 points.

The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout below the 6,785.0 support level could push the index down to 6,660.0

Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 6,995.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 7,085.0





Summary

The stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing PMI reading supports the US 500 by confirming resilient economic activity and improving corporate earnings outlooks. However, its impact on the index may be limited if the market simultaneously revises rate expectations towards a more cautious easing path. In the near term, a moderately positive reaction appears most likely, with stronger support for cyclical sectors and more restrained performance in interest rate-sensitive industries. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index may decline to 6,660.0.

Open Account