Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the US 500 plunged by 4.5% and is now undergoing a correction. The US 500 forecast for today is negative.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US Nonfarm Payrolls came in at -92 thousand in February 2026

Market impact: the impact on the equity market is neutral

US 500 fundamental analysis

The release of US Nonfarm Payrolls at -92 thousand, below a forecast of a 58 thousand gain, is a clearly negative signal for the equity market. This result means the US economy did not add jobs; on the contrary, employment declined. For the US 500 index, this typically implies stronger short-term pressure, as investors start pricing in weaker economic growth prospects, more cautious corporate guidance, and an increased risk of deteriorating company financial performance in the coming quarters.

In this situation, mixed price action is most likely. Pressure may emerge first in cyclical industries whose results directly depend on the pace of economic growth. These include industrials, consumer discretionary (durable goods), transportation, financials, and parts of the materials/commodities segment. The market may begin to price in weaker revenues and slower profit growth specifically in these sectors.





US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 index has formed a support level near 6,710.0, while a key resistance level lies around 6,890.0. Volatility remains elevated: after the trend shifted to bearish, the market moved into an active correction phase and formed a new support level. If the decline resumes, the nearest downside target could be 6,485.0.

The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout below the 6,710.0 support level could push the index down to 6,485.0

Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 6,890.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 7,020.0





Summary

Overall, the published data primarily signal a risk of a US economic slowdown for the US 500 index. Such figures can negatively affect corporate earnings expectations and equity market sentiment in the near term. However, the scale and duration of the reaction will largely depend on how investors interpret the data: as a sign of a deeper weakening in economic activity or as a factor that could accelerate the Federal Reserve’s monetary easing. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could fall to 6,485.0.

