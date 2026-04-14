Sign InOpen an account

US 500 forecast: the index resumed growth on positive expectations from the Iran–US talks

14.04.2026

The US 500 index formed an uptrend due to the start of talks between the US and Iran, but the threat of the US blocking the Strait of Hormuz triggered a corrective decline. The US 500 forecast for today is negative.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

  • Recent data: US CPI in March came in at 3.3% year-on-year
  • Market impact: the data is positive for the stock market

US 500 fundamental analysis

US inflation data showing annual consumer price growth at 3.3% versus a 3.4% forecast appears moderately positive for the US 500 at first glance, as the actual figure came in slightly below market expectations. For investors, this suggests price pressure was not as strong as previously feared. However, it is also important to note that the previous reading was notably lower at 2.4%, meaning inflation still accelerated compared to the previous period. Therefore, the market reaction is likely to be cautiously positive, but without excessive optimism.

Overall, this data creates a mixed but rather supportive backdrop for the US 500. The positive aspect is that inflation did not exceed the forecast, so the pressure on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy may be somewhat lower than it would have been with a higher reading. This supports valuations, especially for companies whose value is sensitive to interest rate expectations.

US inflation rate: https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/inflation-cpi
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US inflation rate: https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/inflation-cpi

US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 index is still experiencing elevated volatility, with a resistance level near 6,840.0 and the key support level around 6,315.0. If growth resumes, the next target could be 6,955.0.

The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

  • Pessimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout below the 6,315.0 support level could push the index down to 6,210.0
  • Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 6,840.0 resistance level could propel the index to 6,955.0

US 500 technical analysis for 14 April 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US 500 technical analysis for 14 April 2026

Summary

For the US 500, this news is likely moderately positive, as the inflation figure came in below expectations. For the US stock market overall, this reduces the risk of a sharp deterioration in sentiment and supports the likelihood of continued demand for stocks. However, the data does not guarantee strong positive momentum, since inflation accelerated significantly from its previous level. Technology companies and other issuers sensitive to rate expectations may receive the most support, while the consumer sector may remain under pressure. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index may rise to 6,955.0.

Open Account

Editors’ picks

EURUSD 2026-2027 forecast: key market trends and future predictions

This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.

Gold (XAUUSD) forecast 2026 and beyond: expert insights, price predictions, and analysis

Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.

Back
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.