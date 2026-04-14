The US 500 index formed an uptrend due to the start of talks between the US and Iran, but the threat of the US blocking the Strait of Hormuz triggered a corrective decline. The US 500 forecast for today is negative.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US CPI in March came in at 3.3% year-on-year

Market impact: the data is positive for the stock market

US 500 fundamental analysis

US inflation data showing annual consumer price growth at 3.3% versus a 3.4% forecast appears moderately positive for the US 500 at first glance, as the actual figure came in slightly below market expectations. For investors, this suggests price pressure was not as strong as previously feared. However, it is also important to note that the previous reading was notably lower at 2.4%, meaning inflation still accelerated compared to the previous period. Therefore, the market reaction is likely to be cautiously positive, but without excessive optimism.

Overall, this data creates a mixed but rather supportive backdrop for the US 500. The positive aspect is that inflation did not exceed the forecast, so the pressure on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy may be somewhat lower than it would have been with a higher reading. This supports valuations, especially for companies whose value is sensitive to interest rate expectations.





US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 index is still experiencing elevated volatility, with a resistance level near 6,840.0 and the key support level around 6,315.0. If growth resumes, the next target could be 6,955.0.

The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout below the 6,315.0 support level could push the index down to 6,210.0

Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 6,840.0 resistance level could propel the index to 6,955.0





Summary

For the US 500, this news is likely moderately positive, as the inflation figure came in below expectations. For the US stock market overall, this reduces the risk of a sharp deterioration in sentiment and supports the likelihood of continued demand for stocks. However, the data does not guarantee strong positive momentum, since inflation accelerated significantly from its previous level. Technology companies and other issuers sensitive to rate expectations may receive the most support, while the consumer sector may remain under pressure. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index may rise to 6,955.0.

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