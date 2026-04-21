The US 500 index continues its upward momentum and has reached a new all-time high. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US industrial production fell by 0.5% in March

Market impact: the data is negative for the US stock market

US 500 fundamental analysis

The US industrial production figures look negative for the US 500 index, as the actual reading was significantly worse than expected: a decline of 0.5% versus a forecast for a 0.1% increase. The downside is reinforced by the fact that the previous reading was +0.7%, suggesting the market is seeing not just a weak print, but a sharp shift from growth to contraction in industrial activity.

This could put pressure on the US 500, as the index comprises a broad range of major US companies, and a deterioration in manufacturing activity typically heightens concerns about an economic slowdown, weaker corporate revenues, and worse future financial results.





US 500 technical analysis

Volatility in the US 500 remains elevated, but the uptrend is still fairly strong. A resistance level has formed near 7,155.0, with the key support level at 6,810.0. If the rally resumes, the next upside target could be 7,260.0.

The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout below the 6,810.0 support level could send the index down to 6,630.0

Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 7,155.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 7,260.0





Summary

Overall, the release is a negative signal for the US 500 and the US stock market, as it points to weakening industrial activity and increases the risk of a broader economic slowdown. The main pressure may fall on cyclical sectors, including industrials, materials, energy, and parts of the financial sector. At the same time, technology and defensive companies could show more resilient performance if investors begin to factor in the probability of a more accommodative Federal Reserve stance. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise towards 7,260.0.

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