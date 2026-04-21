The US 500 index continues its upward momentum and has reached a new all-time high. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.
The US industrial production figures look negative for the US 500 index, as the actual reading was significantly worse than expected: a decline of 0.5% versus a forecast for a 0.1% increase. The downside is reinforced by the fact that the previous reading was +0.7%, suggesting the market is seeing not just a weak print, but a sharp shift from growth to contraction in industrial activity.
This could put pressure on the US 500, as the index comprises a broad range of major US companies, and a deterioration in manufacturing activity typically heightens concerns about an economic slowdown, weaker corporate revenues, and worse future financial results.
Volatility in the US 500 remains elevated, but the uptrend is still fairly strong. A resistance level has formed near 7,155.0, with the key support level at 6,810.0. If the rally resumes, the next upside target could be 7,260.0.
The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the release is a negative signal for the US 500 and the US stock market, as it points to weakening industrial activity and increases the risk of a broader economic slowdown. The main pressure may fall on cyclical sectors, including industrials, materials, energy, and parts of the financial sector. At the same time, technology and defensive companies could show more resilient performance if investors begin to factor in the probability of a more accommodative Federal Reserve stance. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise towards 7,260.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.