After reaching a new all-time high, the US 500 index has started to decline, but the broader trend remains bullish. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: the US Federal Reserve kept the policy rate at 3.75% per annum

Market impact: the data is neutral for the stock market

US 500 fundamental analysis

The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the interest rate at 3.75% is largely neutral for the US 500, since the outcome fully matched both the forecast and the previous level. For the market, this means there was no surprise tightening in monetary policy, so the headline decision itself should not create strong additional downside pressure on the index. Investors are likely to interpret it as a signal of a cautious Fed stance: the regulator is not ready to cut rates yet, but also sees no need to raise them further.

For the US 500, this setup can be mildly supportive if market participants conclude that the rate hike cycle has ended and that gradual easing may become possible later. A stable rate reduces uncertainty for companies and investors, which can help sustain demand for equities, especially if inflation continues to cool and the US economy remains resilient. However, upside potential may be limited, as the rate is still relatively high, keeping pressure on borrowing costs, consumer activity, and corporate spending.





US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 maintains its upward momentum, although a correction is currently underway. The resistance level has formed near 7,280.0, with the key support level at 7,110.0. If the advance resumes, the next upside target could be 7,400.0.

The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout below the 7,110.0 support level could send the index down to 7,005.0

Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 7,280.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 7,400.0





Summary

Overall, the Federal Reserve decision appears neutral with a moderately positive tilt. The lack of a rate hike reduces the risk of a sharp deterioration in market sentiment, but the absence of a cut limits the potential for a strong upside move. The most likely reaction in US equities is a restrained move with heightened attention to subsequent Fed statements. If investors see clearer signs of future rate cuts, the US 500 could receive additional support. From a technical perspective, the US 500 could rise towards 7,400.0.

Open Account