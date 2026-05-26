The US 500 index surged to a record high following news of a possible end to the conflict between the US and Iran. The US 500 forecast for today is positive.
The US manufacturing PMI reading of 55.3 points, above the forecast of 53.8 and the previous reading of 54.5, indicates a more robust expansion of business activity in the industrial sector. For the US 500 index, this news may generally prove moderately positive, as it confirms the resilience of the US economy and shows that the corporate sector continues to maintain demand, production orders, and business activity. A stronger-than-expected PMI typically signals to the market that the economy is not slowing as quickly as investors had feared, meaning companies still have the potential to grow revenue and profits.
For the broad US equity market, the effect may prove mixed, but with a positive bias. On the one hand, a strong PMI supports demand for equities, especially in cyclical sectors, as investors see signs of healthy economic momentum. This may increase interest in companies that depend on domestic demand, capital expenditure, industrial production, and logistics. On the other hand, overly strong macroeconomic data could fuel concerns that the Federal Reserve will maintain tight monetary policy for longer.
The US 500 index maintains its upward momentum after reaching a new all-time high. The resistance level near 7,525.0 was breached, while the key support level formed around 7,345.0. If the trend continues, the nearest upside target could be 7,625.0.
The US 500 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the published data sends a positive signal for the US 500, as the PMI reading above both the forecast and the previous figure confirms the expansion of US manufacturing activity. However, the index’s upside potential may remain limited if the market concludes that strong data reduces the likelihood of near-term Fed policy easing. Cyclical sectors, industrials, commodity companies, energy, and selected financial companies could receive the strongest support. From a technical perspective, the US 500 index could rise to 7,625.0.
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