The US 500 index has stabilised following the US market decline earlier in the week, but pressure from the technology sector, high oil prices, and rising yields persists. The price currently stands at 7,622.

US 500 forecast: key takeaways

The semiconductor sector saw increased selling following new warnings about the risks of rapid artificial intelligence development

The likelihood of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday stands at 92%, while high oil prices and rising yields are adding further pressure on stocks

US 500 forecast for 15 September 2026: 7,615 and 7,575

US 500 fundamental analysis

US stock index futures stabilised on Tuesday after the major indices declined at the start of the week. On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.56%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.48%, and the Dow Jones declined by 0.29%. The technology sector came under the greatest pressure.

Investor sentiment deteriorated after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in the pace of artificial intelligence development due to risks associated with the continued expansion of model capabilities. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI CEO Elon Musk supported this position, reinforcing market caution towards AI-related companies.

Semiconductor manufacturers posted the most notable declines. NVIDIA shares lost 3.4%, Micron 5.3%, Sandisk 5%, AMD 4.4%, and Intel 5.6%. Selling in the largest technology companies is putting noticeable pressure on the S&P 500 due to their high weighting in the index.

High oil prices and rising US Treasury yields remain additional risk factors. The market estimates the likelihood of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday at around 92%. Ahead of the central bank meeting, investors remain cautious, as hawkish signals about the future rate trajectory could weigh on the stock market.

The US 500 outlook is neutral.

US 500 technical analysis

On the H4 timeframe, the US 500 confirms a moderately bearish structure following several failed attempts to return to the September highs. The price is hovering below the middle Bollinger Band and consolidating in the lower part of the range, keeping the advantage with the sellers.

MACD remains below zero, although the indicator line has moved slightly above the signal line, indicating weakening bearish momentum. This increases the likelihood of short-term consolidation or a technical rebound. The Stochastic Oscillator is in neutral territory near the 50-point mark, so there is still no sustained recovery signal.

The nearest support level is located at 7,615. A consolidation below this mark could renew pressure on the index and open the way towards 7,575. A deeper decline would send the price towards 7,535. To change the short-term outlook, buyers need to push the US 500 back above the 7,656 resistance level, after which the next target would be around 7,697.





US 500 trading scenario for today

Asset: US 500

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 7,656 and 7,697

Key support levels: 7,615 and 7,575

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below a local support level and consolidation below 7,615 would confirm continued selling pressure and create conditions for a further decline.

Current price: 7,622

Entry level: 7,610

Take profit: 7,575

Stop loss: 7,630

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.8

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The primary risk to the US 500 downside scenario would be a more dovish Federal Reserve stance than the market expects. Signals of a pause after the September rate hike or a decline in US Treasury yields could rapidly revive demand for stocks. Stabilisation in the technology sector and a recovery among semiconductor manufacturers would provide additional support. A return above 7,656 would weaken the current bearish scenario.

Summary

The US 500 index is consolidating after a decline but generally maintains a moderate downward bias. The US 500 forecast for today, 15 September 2026, does not rule out a further decline towards 7,615 and then 7,575.

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