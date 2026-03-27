The US Tech index is consolidating below the support level and is poised for further decline. The US Tech forecast for next week is negative.
US initial jobless claims data generally looks like a moderately strong signal for the US economy. The actual figure was 210 thousand, below the forecast of 211 thousand, meaning the reading was slightly better than expected. At the same time, compared to the previous figure of 205 thousand, this represents a small increase. This combination is typically interpreted as the labour market remaining resilient without signs of a sharp deterioration. For the stock market, this suggests the US economy is still in a relatively stable condition, but it also reduces the likelihood of rapid monetary easing.
For the US Tech index, this news is rather neutral with a slight restraining effect. The technology sector is particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, as the value of such companies largely depends on future earnings and long-term growth rates. When labour market data comes in fairly strong, it means the Federal Reserve has fewer reasons to rush into cutting rates.
At the same time, it is also unlikely to see a significant negative impact on the technology index. The difference between the actual figure and the forecast is minimal, and the indicator remains within a range that does not indicate either overheating or a sharp weakening of the labour market. In other words, this is not the kind of report that can, by itself, sharply shift market expectations. The most likely reaction for the US Tech is restrained, with possible short-term pressure on the segments most sensitive to interest rates.
The US Tech index is showing downward momentum. The nearest resistance level is located around 24,570.0, while the main support level lies at 23,780.0. Prices are currently consolidating below support. If pressure persists, the next downside target could be the 22,955.0 area.
The US Tech price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
This release will most likely be viewed by the market as a signal that the US economy remains fairly resilient, but there are no additional reasons to expect rapid policy easing from the Federal Reserve. For the US Tech index, this is a neutral-to-negative factor, as the sector is rate-sensitive. For the US stock market overall, it is a moderately constructive, but not strongly positive, piece of news: it supports confidence in the state of the economy while simultaneously limiting hopes for cheaper money. The next downside target could be 22,955.0.
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