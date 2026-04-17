The US Tech index continues its long growth streak and has reached a new all-time high. The US Tech forecast for next week is positive.
US initial jobless claims data can be viewed as a moderately positive signal for the US Tech index. The actual figure came in at 207 thousand versus a forecast of 213 thousand and a previous reading of 218 thousand, meaning new claims were below expectations and below the previous value. This indicates that the labour market remains resilient and the US economy is not showing signs of a sharp cooling. For the tech index, such a result is generally seen as rather supportive in the short term, since it reduces concerns about a rapid deterioration in business activity.
However, for the US Tech, the reaction is not always clear-cut. Strong employment and labour market data supports overall risk appetite for stocks, but at the same time can reduce the likelihood of rapid monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. This is important for technology companies, as a significant part of their market valuation is sensitive to interest rates. If investors conclude that a resilient labour market allows the regulator to maintain a tighter stance for longer, growth in the US Tech index may be subdued.
For the US stock market overall, such statistics typically create a calmer and more constructive backdrop. A decline in jobless claims suggests that companies are not yet moving to large-scale layoffs, meaning consumer activity and household incomes may remain relatively stable. This is important for a broad range of issuers, since a resilient labour market supports household spending, which remains one of the key drivers of the US economy.
The US Tech index maintains its strong upward momentum, with prices breaking above the 24,360.0 resistance level, confirming the strength of the current move. The nearest support level is located at 22,850.0. A new resistance level has not yet formed, and the market remains volatile. If the rally continues, the next target could be 27,015.0.
The US Tech price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
Overall, this news is rather moderately positive for the US Tech index, but does not guarantee strong growth. It confirms that the US economy remains resilient, reducing risks to corporate earnings and supporting the stock market overall. However, excessive labour market resilience could dampen expectations for near-term rate cuts, limiting upside potential for highly valued technology stocks. The next upside target could be 27,015.0.
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