The US Tech index is undergoing a correction after reaching a new all-time high. The US Tech forecast for next week is positive.

US Tech forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US services PMI came in at 51.0 in April

Market impact: the data has a mixed impact on the technology sector

US Tech fundamental analysis

The US services PMI reading of 51.0 is a mixed signal for the market. On the one hand, a value above 50.0 means the US services sector is back in expansion territory after the previous reading of 49.8. On the other hand, the result came in below the forecast of 51.3, so the market may interpret the news not as a strong positive, but as a sign of a moderate and unstable recovery in business activity. S&P Global also noted that growth remains weak and demand is constrained, partly due to uncertainty and inflationary pressures.





For the US Tech index, this data can have a mixed impact. The technology sector is typically sensitive to both the state of the economy and interest rate expectations. If investors focus on the fact that the PMI moved back above 50.0, that may support tech stocks, since the US economy is still growing, not contracting. This is particularly important for companies tied to cloud services, software, digital advertising, semiconductors, and corporate IT spending. However, the fact that the reading missed the forecast limits the positive effect.

US Tech technical analysis

For the US stock market overall, this release will most likely be interpreted with moderate caution. It is not weak enough to immediately amplify expectations of a deep economic slowdown, but not strong enough to confirm confident growth in business activity either. For investors, the key will be the balance between two factors: the economy is still expanding, but the pace of growth remains restrained.





The US Tech index is undergoing a minor correction, but the main trend remains upward. The resistance level has formed at 28,715.0, with the nearest support level located at 27,515.0. The current trend appears strong enough to anticipate another all-time high; otherwise, a wide sideways range may form. If the rise continues, the next target could be 29,520.0.

The US Tech price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US Tech scenario: a breakout below the 27,515.0 support level could push the index to 26,565.0

Optimistic US Tech scenario: a breakout above the 28,715.0 resistance level could propel the index to 29,520.0

Summary

Overall, this release is likely to have a neutral to subdued impact on the US Tech and the US stock market. It shows that the economy is not in a sharp downturn, but the recovery in the services sector remains weak. For the US Tech index, this means the short-term reaction may be unstable: some investors may see support from easing rate concerns, while others may focus on weak demand and risks to companies’ future earnings. The nearest upside target could be 29,520.0.

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