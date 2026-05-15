The US Tech index has reached another all-time high, marking one of the strongest streaks of trading sessions this year. The US Tech forecast for next week is positive.

US Tech forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US inflation rate rose to 3.8% year-on-year in April

Market impact: the effect on the technology sector is mixed

US Tech fundamental analysis

The US CPI release at 3.8% year-on-year, above the forecast of 3.7% and the previous reading of 3.3%, is a negative signal for the US Tech index. Official BLS data shows headline inflation accelerating, with core inflation excluding food and energy also up to 2.8% year-on-year from 2.6% the month before. This fuels concerns that inflationary pressures remain persistent and may force the Federal Reserve to keep a cautious stance on interest rates for longer.





For the US Tech, such news is typically perceived as particularly sensitive, as technology stocks rely heavily on expectations for future earnings growth. When the inflation rate comes in above forecast, investors are more likely to revise their rate and bond yield expectations. A higher cost of money reduces the appeal of growth stocks, which make up a significant portion of the tech sector. As a result, the US Tech index may face short-term pressure even if the fundamental outlook for major tech companies remains strong.

US Tech technical analysis

For the US stock market overall, the reaction may be mildly negative. On the one hand, higher-than-expected inflation does not automatically imply a sharp deterioration in the economy, as some of the price growth may be energy-related. On the other hand, higher prices reduce household purchasing power, raise company costs, and add uncertainty around corporate earnings. If investors conclude the Federal Reserve will need to keep rates elevated for longer, this can cap upside in the broader market and reduce demand for equities.





The US Tech index has reached another all-time high. The 29,395.0 resistance level has been broken, with the nearest support level located at 28,640.0. The trend appears strong enough to expect another all-time high; otherwise, a wide sideways range may form. If the rally extends, the next upside target could be 30,545.0.

The US Tech price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US Tech scenario: a breakout below the 28,640.0 support level could send the index down to 27,525.0

Optimistic US Tech scenario: if prices consolidate above the previously breached resistance level at 29,395.0, the index could climb to 30,545.0

Summary

A higher-than-expected CPI reading increases inflation concerns and reduces the likelihood of rapid Fed easing. This is especially important for the technology sector, as valuations are sensitive to rates and expectations of future earnings. The most likely market reaction is increased investor caution, pressure on growth stocks, and a potential shift of capital towards more defensive or commodity-linked sectors. The next upside target could be 30,545.0.

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