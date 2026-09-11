The US Tech is attempting to end a three-day losing streak, with the price currently at 29,279.

US Tech forecast: key takeaways

Expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts are being reassessed, increasing risks for the technology sector

High oil prices are intensifying inflation risks, which could limit the Federal Reserve’s room to ease monetary policy

US Tech fundamental analysis

The US Tech index is attempting to recover after declining for three consecutive trading sessions. The price has almost reached the key support level at 29,000 and is attempting to recoup yesterday’s losses. Pressure on the technology sector increased after US government bond yields rose and stronger-than-expected wholesale price data was released. Despite the current rebound, the overall trend remains vulnerable as expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy are being reassessed.

The primary driver of the previous session’s sell-off was an acceleration in the annual growth rate of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) to 5.4% in August. Higher producer prices fuelled concerns about persistent inflation and reduced investor confidence in near-term monetary policy easing. As a result, US Treasury yields rose, placing additional pressure on highly valued technology stocks.

The situation in the Middle East remains an additional source of inflation risks. Tensions surrounding Iran and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz triggered another surge in energy prices, with Brent holding above 104 USD per barrel. Persistently high oil prices could add to inflationary pressure and limit the scope for Federal Reserve rate cuts, which remains one of the main risks to a further US Tech recovery.

US Tech technical analysis

The US Tech index is testing the upper boundary of the descending channel while remaining below the EMA-65, indicating persistent selling pressure. However, today’s US Tech forecast suggests that growth could resume if the channel’s upper boundary is broken, with a potential target at 30,205 USD.

The technical picture is gradually improving in favour of buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator has formed a bullish crossover and rebounded from the ascending trendline, increasing the likelihood of an upward move in the near term. A confident breakout above the resistance level and a consolidation above 29,445 would provide an additional bullish signal. This would confirm the strength of the current momentum, increasing the likelihood of reaching the target level.

However, the risk of an alternative scenario remains if selling pressure intensifies. A breakout below the lower boundary of the current consolidation, with the price settling below 28,825, would indicate a renewed downward move. In this case, the likelihood of a deeper correction would increase significantly, putting the bullish scenario at risk.





US Tech trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the upper boundary of the descending channel, with a breakout above 29,445, would confirm the US Tech upside scenario.

Current price: 29,279

Entry level: 29,445

Stop loss: 28,825

Take profit: 30,205

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 14 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The upside scenario remains vulnerable as the price holds below the EMA-65 and inflation risks remain elevated amid high oil prices. A breakout below the 28,825 support level would increase selling pressure and raise the likelihood of a renewed decline.

Summary

Amid persistent inflation risks and pressure from government bond yields, the US Tech remains vulnerable. However, a breakout above the 29,445 resistance level and the upper boundary of the descending channel would confirm an upward move towards the 30,205 target.

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