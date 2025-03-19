Oracle Corporation’s (NASDAQ: ORCL) report fell short of expectations, although it provided an optimistic forecast for the 2026 fiscal year. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) posted stronger results, but the management’s plans for the next quarter were fairly cautious. Investors are clearly disappointed, so the shares of both companies are under pressure.

This article presents the key figures from the quarterly reports of Oracle Corporation and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., along with a technical analysis of ORCL and CRWD, which serves as the basis for the stock forecasts for Oracle and CrowdStrike for Q2 2025.

Oracle Corporation Q3 FY 2025 report

Oracle Corporation’s earnings report for Q3 fiscal 2025, which ended on 28 February 2025, showed mixed results. The company posted a total revenue of 14.10 billion USD, up 6% from last year but below analysts’ expectations of 14.40 billion USD. Cloud revenue, a key growth driver, rose by 23% to 6.20 billion USD, with cloud infrastructure revenue surging 49% to 2.70 billion USD and cloud application revenue increasing 9% to 3.60 billion USD. Earnings per share grew by 4% to 1.47 USD, slightly missing the projected 1.48 USD.

CEO Safra Catz noted that the company signed contracts worth more than 48.00 billion USD in Q3 2025, including deals with technology giants such as AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), Meta (NASDAQ: META), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), OpenAI, and xAI. Based on this data, she forecast a 15% revenue growth for the 2026 fiscal year, which starts in June 2025. However, the revenue and EPS shortfall triggered a negative market reaction, dragging the company’s stock price down by 5%.

Oracle’s outlook for 2025 appears promising but not without risks. The company’s focus on AI-based technology integration into its products and its cloud partnerships with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), along with its data centre expansion plans (modernising 66 existing data centres and building around one hundred new ones) align well with the growing demand for AI solutions and cloud-based data infrastructure. Safra Catz’s statements that Oracle can build and run data centres faster and at a lower cost than competitors could enhance the company’s profit margins in this segment. However, the Q3 fiscal 2025 revenue and income miss raises concerns about the viability of these plans, while higher capital expenditures on data centre construction may pressure the operating margin in the near term.

If Oracle executes its plans with minimal business losses, it could exceed investor expectations with future revenue growth.

Oracle Corporation stock price forecast for Q2 2025

On the daily timeframe, Oracle’s stock has rebounded from the support near the 140 USD level and is trading between 140 and 153 USD. Based on Oracle Corporation’s stock performance, the likely stock movements in Q2 2025 are as follows:

The primary forecast for Oracle Corporation’s stock suggests a breakout above the 153 USD resistance level, which will act as a catalyst for price growth to an all-time high of 196 USD.

The alternative forecast for Oracle Corporation’s stock predicts a breakout below the 140 USD support level. In this case, the price could drop to 125 USD.





Oracle Corporation’s stock analysis and forecast for Q2 2025

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Q4 FY 2025 report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s earnings report for Q4 fiscal 2025, which ended on 31 January 2025, showed robust results, confirming the company’s leadership in the cybersecurity industry. Total revenue reached 1.06 billion USD, up 25% from the previous year, driven by strong demand for the Falcon AI platform. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose by 23% to 4.24 billion USD, while new net ARR reached 224 million USD, exceeding expectations and underscoring the company’s ability to attract and retain customers. Full-year subscription revenue (a key metric) increased by 31% to 3.76 billion USD.

CEO George Kurtz highlighted the company’s positive momentum, noting that companies are increasingly adopting AI-based programs, making CrowdStrike’s platform essential for leak prevention. At the same time, revenues from Next-Gen SIEM, cloud security, and identity protection exceeded 1.30 billion USD in combined ARR. CFO Burt Podbere reiterated this optimism, stating that the Q4 results surpassed all projected metrics. Nevertheless, the stock fell by 8% after the report’s release, as investors viewed the future outlook as conservative despite stronger-than-expected results for the previous quarter.

The outlook for Q1 fiscal 2026, which ends on 30 April 2025, remains positive. Total revenue is forecast to reach at least 1.05 billion USD, reflecting 25% growth. This is supported by a high customer retention rate and deals worth over 1.00 billion USD from Falcon Flex users, indicating continued customer consolidation. The company expects net earnings per share of 0.98 to 0.99 USD.

Overall, CrowdStrike is well-positioned for growth, capitalising on its AI platform and strong market demand. However, the company must continue to meet investor expectations and address operational challenges to sustain its current growth trajectory.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock forecast for Q2 2025

On the daily timeframe, CrowdStrike Holdings stock breached the ascending trendline, signalling the end of the previous trend and the potential for further price declines. Based on CrowdStrike Holdings' stock performance, the likely price moves in Q2 2025 are as follows:

The primary forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings stock suggests that the price will test the 376 USD resistance level before rebounding and falling to 300 USD. A breakout below this support level could push the price lower to 245 USD.

The alternative forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings stock anticipates a breakout above the 376 USD resistance level. In this case, the share value could climb to an all-time high of 455 USD.





CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock analysis and forecast for Q2 2025