Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The medium-term trend in EURUSD remains bearish. Despite prevailing selling pressure, a corrective rebound is possible in the short term, but upside potential appears limited. Current levels do not provide an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions. The key resistance level is located at 1.1645, where sellers are likely to become more active. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.
Analysis of USDCAD price action indicates a potential local bottom. In the short term, a reversal move is expected; however, at current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio remains insufficiently attractive for opening long positions. A confident breakout above 1.3850 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum. In this case, the projected target shifts to 1.3950. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
USDCAD sentiment shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.
Analysis of XAGUSD price action indicates a peak is forming, while a corrective decline is expected in the short term. Intraday price movements have led to consolidation within a narrow range. Under the current conditions, a strategy of buying on declines with a tight stop-loss order is preferred. The key support zone is located at 71.85, where demand from bulls is expected to strengthen. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For XAGUSD, bearish sentiment prevails – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 5,310 pips at the first take-profit target and 6,950 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 1,860 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.