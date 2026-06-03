Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in EURUSD remains bearish. Despite prevailing selling pressure, a corrective rebound is possible in the short term, but upside potential appears limited. Current levels do not provide an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions. The key resistance level is located at 1.1645, where sellers are likely to become more active. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point:1.1645

Target: 1.1585

Target 2: 1.1570

Stop-loss: 1.1660

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USDCAD trade idea

Analysis of USDCAD price action indicates a potential local bottom. In the short term, a reversal move is expected; however, at current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio remains insufficiently attractive for opening long positions. A confident breakout above 1.3850 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum. In this case, the projected target shifts to 1.3950. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

USDCAD sentiment shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3825

Target 1: 1.3925

Target 2: 1.3950

Stop-loss: 1.3775

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XAGUSD trade idea

Analysis of XAGUSD price action indicates a peak is forming, while a corrective decline is expected in the short term. Intraday price movements have led to consolidation within a narrow range. Under the current conditions, a strategy of buying on declines with a tight stop-loss order is preferred. The key support zone is located at 71.85, where demand from bulls is expected to strengthen. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For XAGUSD, bearish sentiment prevails – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 5,310 pips at the first take-profit target and 6,950 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 1,860 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 71.85

Target: 77.16

Target 2: 78.80

Stop-loss: 69.99

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