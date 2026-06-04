Trade ideas for GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 5 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

Price action analysis for GBPUSD indicates early signs of a possible reversal near current levels. A corrective rally is expected in the near term, but the overall short-term sentiment remains bearish. Therefore, the preferred strategy remains selling on rising prices with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a renewed downward move. The key resistance level is located at 1.3500, where selling activity is likely to intensify and limit further gains. The GBPUSD trading idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 110 pips at the first take-profit target and 130 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 39 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point:1.3500

Target: 1.3390

Target 2: 1.3370

Stop-loss: 1.3539

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AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term bias for AUDUSD remains bearish. The strategy of selling on rallies takes priority. At the same time, the short-term RSI indicator shows upward momentum, indicating a corrective move, although it does not change the overall downward momentum. The key resistance level lies at 0.7160, where sellers may increase pressure. The AUDUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For AUDUSD, bearish expectations prevail at 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 70 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7160

Target 1: 0.7090

Target 2: 0.7070

Stop-loss: 0.7180

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes broke above the upper boundary of the channel, although further performance remains mixed. The key resistance level lies at 4,542 USD, which also coincides with the previous local high and may act as an area of active supply from sellers. In the current conditions, the preferred strategy for XAUUSD today remains selling when quotes rise. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows balanced market expectations, at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 9,500 pips at the first take-profit target and 11,200 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,542.00

Target: 4,447.00

Target 2: 4,430.00

Stop-loss: 4,572.00

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