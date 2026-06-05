Trade ideas for EURGBP, EURJPY, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 5 June 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

Daily signals for the EURGBP pair remain moderately bearish, with a temporary bullish correction expected in the short term. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves looking for opportunities to sell when the price rises. The EMA-50 on the daily chart stands near 0.8666 and continues to act as dynamic resistance, limiting the potential for an upward move and increasing selling pressure as the price approaches this level. The EURGBP trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURGBP shows a bullish bias, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 45 pips at the first take-profit target and 55 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8666

Target: 0.8621

Target 2: 0.8611

Stop-loss: 0.8681

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURJPY trade idea

The overall trend for the EURJPY pair remains bullish, while the risk of a bearish correction persists in the short term. Buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, as the market may continue to consolidate before the next impulse. A breakout above 186.00 would confirm renewed bullish momentum and a continuation of the uptrend, with the next target at 187.50. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

EURJPY shows a slight prevalence of bearish expectations, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 185.50

Target 1: 187.00

Target 2: 187.50

Stop-loss: 185.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

Analysis of USDCAD price action indicates signs of a potential reversal. In the short term, the pair may develop upward momentum. However, buying at current levels remains unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A breakout above 1.3950 would confirm renewed bullish momentum, with the next target for the move at 1.4000. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bullish expectations prevail at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3875

Target: 1.3975

Target 2: 1.4000

Stop-loss: 1.3825

Explore More Trade Ideas