Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAGUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 9 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term bias for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. Under current conditions, a short-term corrective movement cannot be ruled out, which is seen as a pullback within the main downtrend. The primary trading strategy for the EURUSD pair today remains selling on gains. The key resistance level lies at 1.1560, where sellers may increase pressure. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows that bearish expectations prevail at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1560

Target: 1.1500

Target 2: 1.1485

Stop-loss: 1.1575

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD prices have reached oversold territory, increasing the likelihood of an aggressive upward correction in the short term. At the same time, the short-term momentum remains bearish, indicating continued selling pressure. The primary strategy for XAGUSD today involves selling on price growth, with the key resistance level at 71.80. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a prevalence of bearish expectations, at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 5,520 pips at the first take-profit target and 9,950 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 1,930 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 71.80

Target 1: 66.28

Target 2: 61.85

Stop-loss: 73.73

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USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term momentum for the USDCHF pair remains bullish, although the pair is trading in overbought territory. In current conditions, the pair may form a short-term downward correction, which should be viewed as a technical pullback amid a stable uptrend. Buying on declines is the primary trading idea for USDCHF today. The key support area lies near 0.7935, where buyer interest may resume. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCHF, bearish expectations prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7935

Target: 0.8015

Target 2: 0.8035

Stop-loss: 0.7915

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