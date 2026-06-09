Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURGBP, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAUUSD prices are trading at three-month lows. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed near the support level, indicating a possible attempt to develop a bullish correction. However, the overall trend remains downward, with lower highs and lower lows forming. Selling on a rise remains the preferred strategy for XAUUSD today, with the key resistance level at 4,435 USD. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit amounts to 12,200 pips at the first take-profit target and 32,200 pips at the second, while potential losses remain limited to 4,700 pips.
The EURGBP pair is trading near the key support level of 0.8620, which will highly likely limit further downside. The market has already recorded notable demand at these levels, confirming buyer interest in this area. The strategy of buying the dip remains attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. However, a short-term breakout below current levels with a subsequent recovery cannot be ruled out. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for EURGBP shows that bearish sentiment prevails at 55% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 36 pips at the first take-profit target and 45 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 12 pips.
The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a local bottom. Indicators point to oversold conditions, increasing the probability of a short-term corrective rebound upwards in the near term. However, upside potential may be limited by the Ichimoku Cloud resistance area. Selling on a rise with a tight stop-loss remains the preferred strategy for the GBPUSD pair today. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For GBPUSD, bearish expectations dominate at 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit amounts to 115 pips at the first take-profit target and 280 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 41 pips.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.