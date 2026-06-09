Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURGBP, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices are trading at three-month lows. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed near the support level, indicating a possible attempt to develop a bullish correction. However, the overall trend remains downward, with lower highs and lower lows forming. Selling on a rise remains the preferred strategy for XAUUSD today, with the key resistance level at 4,435 USD. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit amounts to 12,200 pips at the first take-profit target and 32,200 pips at the second, while potential losses remain limited to 4,700 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,435.00

Target: 4,313.00

Target 2: 4,113.00

Stop-loss: 4,482.00

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EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP pair is trading near the key support level of 0.8620, which will highly likely limit further downside. The market has already recorded notable demand at these levels, confirming buyer interest in this area. The strategy of buying the dip remains attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. However, a short-term breakout below current levels with a subsequent recovery cannot be ruled out. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURGBP shows that bearish sentiment prevails at 55% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 36 pips at the first take-profit target and 45 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 12 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8621

Target 1: 0.8657

Target 2: 0.8667

Stop-loss: 0.8609

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GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a local bottom. Indicators point to oversold conditions, increasing the probability of a short-term corrective rebound upwards in the near term. However, upside potential may be limited by the Ichimoku Cloud resistance area. Selling on a rise with a tight stop-loss remains the preferred strategy for the GBPUSD pair today. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For GBPUSD, bearish expectations dominate at 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit amounts to 115 pips at the first take-profit target and 280 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3440

Target: 1.3324

Target 2: 1.3160

Stop-loss: 1.3481

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