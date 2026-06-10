Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 11 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
Analysis of USDCAD price action suggests that a potential bottom is forming at current levels, which may signal preparation for an upward reversal. At the same time, opening long positions at current levels remains suboptimal from a risk-to-reward perspective. A confident breakout above 1.3950 would confirm bullish momentum. If the price consolidates above this level, the next target for the move will be 1.4050. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Bullish sentiment is prevailing in the USDCAD pair, at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.
The medium-term momentum for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. However, the RSI indicator is rising, reflecting a short-term correction. Under current conditions, a localised upward movement is expected, but this is viewed as growth within a broader downtrend. Selling on price increases remains the preferred strategy for the EURUSD pair today. The key resistance level lies at 1.1580. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for EURUSD shows a bearish bias, at 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 15 pips.
The EURJPY pair shows no signs that the current upward move has ended. However, opening long positions at current levels remains suboptimal from a risk-to-reward perspective. At the same time, a corrective decline may develop within the stable uptrend. A confident breakout above 185.00 would confirm further strengthening of the bullish momentum, after which the next upside target will be 187.00. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURJPY, bullish expectations slightly prevail, at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.
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Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.