Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 11 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

Analysis of USDCAD price action suggests that a potential bottom is forming at current levels, which may signal preparation for an upward reversal. At the same time, opening long positions at current levels remains suboptimal from a risk-to-reward perspective. A confident breakout above 1.3950 would confirm bullish momentum. If the price consolidates above this level, the next target for the move will be 1.4050. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bullish sentiment is prevailing in the USDCAD pair, at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3925

Target: 1.4025

Target 2: 1.4050

Stop-loss: 1.3875

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EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term momentum for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. However, the RSI indicator is rising, reflecting a short-term correction. Under current conditions, a localised upward movement is expected, but this is viewed as growth within a broader downtrend. Selling on price increases remains the preferred strategy for the EURUSD pair today. The key resistance level lies at 1.1580. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a bearish bias, at 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1580

Target 1: 1.1520

Target 2: 1.1505

Stop-loss: 1.1595

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EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair shows no signs that the current upward move has ended. However, opening long positions at current levels remains suboptimal from a risk-to-reward perspective. At the same time, a corrective decline may develop within the stable uptrend. A confident breakout above 185.00 would confirm further strengthening of the bullish momentum, after which the next upside target will be 187.00. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, bullish expectations slightly prevail, at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 185.00

Target: 186.50

Target 2: 187.00

Stop-loss: 184.50

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