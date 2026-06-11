Trade ideas for AUDUSD, GBPJPY, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 12 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

The short-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bearish. The EMA-20 on the H4 chart acts as dynamic resistance and stands at 0.7033, holding the price lower and confirming buyer weakness. The market shows no signs of weakening downward momentum. The RSI indicator continues to move downwards, reflecting sustained selling pressure. The formation of a bearish candlestick pattern further reinforces the downside scenario. The AUDUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias, at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 88 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7029

Target: 0.6954

Target 2: 0.6941

Stop-loss: 0.7059

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPJPY trade idea

Short-term sentiment for the GBPJPY pair is shifting towards stronger bullish momentum. Daily signals remain positive, supporting the uptrend and keeping buyers interested during pullbacks. The EMA-50 at 214.44 provides additional support to the price, continuing to act as a dynamic demand zone. Overall, the market structure remains positioned for potential further gains, provided the current upward momentum persists and the price holds above the key support level. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for the GBPJPY pair shows a bullish bias, at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 114 pips at the first take-profit target and 144 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 38 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 214.45

Target 1: 215.59

Target 2: 215.89

Stop-loss: 214.07

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAGUSD trade idea

Analysis of XAGUSD price action indicates an attempt to form a local bottom. A reversal candlestick formation near the support zone may indicate a temporary balance between buyers and sellers. In the short term, a corrective upward rebound remains likely. However, the overall market momentum remains bearish, while the potential for upward movement appears limited. Under these conditions, selling on a rise with a tight stop-loss remains the preferred strategy for XAGUSD. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For XAGUSD, bearish expectations prevail, at 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit amounts to 5,460 pips at the first take-profit target and 12,700 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 1,910 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 67.20

Target: 61.74

Target 2: 54.50

Stop-loss: 69.11

Explore More Trade Ideas