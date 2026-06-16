Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD price action analysis indicates a local peak is forming, while the market remains in overbought territory, which increases the likelihood of a bearish correction. Despite increased selling pressure, the slowdown in the downtrend may indicate weaker bearish momentum and the formation of conditions for a potential reversal. Under current conditions, the preferred strategy is to buy XAGUSD on corrective dips with a tight stop-loss. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 5,300 pips at the first take-profit target and 8,300 pips at the second target, while possible losses are capped at 1,850 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 66.30

Target: 71.60

Target 2: 74.60

Stop-loss: 64.45

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USDJPY trade idea

On the daily chart, the USDJPY pair is forming a reversal candlestick structure, which reflects a balance of power between buyers and sellers. The overnight decline in quotes was fully bought up, indicating continuing demand from buyers and supporting the probability of moderate growth during the morning session. At the same time, the upside potential remains limited, so buying is advisable only on price declines with risk control. The key resistance level is located at 160.55, where increased selling pressure and a possible slowdown in upward momentum are expected. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a predominance of bearish sentiment in the market at 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 135 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 34 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 160.55

Target 1: 159.20

Target 2: 158.85

Stop-loss: 160.89

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD technical analysis for today suggests a local bottom is forming, which reflects the market’s attempt to stabilise after the recent decline. The short-term RSI indicator maintains a downward direction, suggesting one more temporary move down before possible growth. The key support level is located at 1.1560, where stronger buying interest and a possible slowdown in the decline are expected. The main scenario involves buying EURUSD on declines near this support level. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 70 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1560

Target: 1.1630

Target 2: 1.1650

Stop-loss: 1.1540

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