Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCAD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 18 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD pair is forming a local top, indicating an increased risk of a corrective decline in the near term. The pair may make a short-term recovery attempt, which can be used to open short positions. The key resistance level lies at 1.3460, where bearish pressure could increase and the bullish momentum may slow. The main GBPUSD scenario for today suggests a continued corrective decline after a local pullback upwards. The GBPUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias, 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:8. The potential profit amounts to 107 pips at the first take-profit target and 300 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 35 pips.
The USDCAD pair maintains a stable uptrend. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a local correction is possible, although its potential appears limited. Opening long positions at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A breakout above the 1.4025 level would confirm strengthening upward momentum, with the nearest target at 1.4100, where growth may slow. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, bearish expectations prevail at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.
The USDCHF pair’s downward phase is nearing completion, although a deeper correction cannot be ruled out before the upward move resumes. Overall, the medium-term trend remains bullish, so any downward movements should be viewed as opportunities to open long positions. The key support level lies at 0.7885, where buyer interest may increase. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for USDCHF shows a bearish outlook, 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 70 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.