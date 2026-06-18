Trade ideas for EURGBP, GBPJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 19 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

Short-term sentiment for EURGBP continues to improve, while the initiative is gradually shifting to buyers. Quotes remain above the nearest support level at 0.8653, helping preserve the upward impulse. The RSI indicator shows confident growth, confirming stronger bullish sentiment in the market. Under current conditions, the potential profit-to-risk ratio remains favourable for opening long positions in expectation of continued growth. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURGBP shows a prevalence of bullish sentiment, at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit amounts to 33 points if the first take-profit is reached and 43 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 11 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8651

Target: 0.8684

Target 2: 0.8694

Stop-loss: 0.8640

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GBPJPY trade idea

GBPJPY is showing signs of forming a local top, increasing the probability of a corrective decline in the near term. Despite this, the RSI indicator continues to move upwards, signalling that the pair still has potential for another growth attempt before a possible reversal downwards. Under current conditions, preference is given to selling on rallies. Key resistance lies at 214.40, where sellers may increase activity. The main scenario assumes the formation of a corrective decline after the current growth phase ends. The GBPJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY shows a prevalence of bearish expectations, at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit amounts to 120 points if the first take-profit is reached and 150 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 30 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 214.40

Target 1: 213.20

Target 2: 212.90

Stop-loss: 214.70

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD price action analysis indicates stronger pressure from sellers, despite recovery attempts during the Asian session, which did not change the broader downward market structure. Intraday, the price remains in a wide range between key support and resistance at 4,218–4,509, reflecting the continuing phase of uncertainty. At the same time, the prevailing scenario remains downwards, and any corrective rises in quotes are viewed as potential opportunities to open short positions. The XAUUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a prevalence of bullish expectations, at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit amounts to 11,600 points if the first take-profit is reached and 22,400 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 5,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,334.00

Target: 4,218.00

Target 2: 4,110.00

Stop-loss: 4,384.00

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