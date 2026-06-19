Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDCAD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 19 June 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

Selling pressure on XAUUSD persists despite the development of a local bullish correction. Any corrective moves continue to meet active selling. The current upward phase is corrective and may provide attractive levels for trades with a favourable risk-to-reward ratio. Key resistance lies at 4,122 USD. The XAUUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a prevalence of bullish expectations, at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit amounts to 12,600 points if the first take-profit is reached and 23,700 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 5,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,087.00

Target: 4,213.00

Target 2: 4,324.00

Stop-loss: 4,037.00

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USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD shows no clear signs that the current upward move has ended. Despite the continued overall bullish impulse, a local correction cannot be ruled out. Opening long positions from current levels looks less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A breakout above 1.4150 will confirm the strengthening of the current impulse and continued upward dynamics. The nearest target is the 1.4250 area, where growth may slow. The USDCAD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

USDCAD shows a prevalence of bullish expectations, at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit amounts to 100 points if the first take-profit is reached and 125 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 50 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4125

Target 1: 1.4225

Target 2: 1.4250

Stop-loss: 1.4075

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AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for AUDUSD remains downwards, reflecting sustained pressure from sellers. The bullish correction will likely be limited by yesterday’s high, which acts as key resistance. At the same time, opening short positions from current levels looks less attractive. Key resistance lies around 0.7020, where sellers may increase pressure. The AUDUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD reflects balanced market expectations, at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit amounts to 80 points if the first take-profit is reached and 100 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 20 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7020

Target: 0.6940

Target 2: 0.6920

Stop-loss: 0.7040

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