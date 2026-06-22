Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAGUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 23 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is forming a local bottom, indicating a possible short-term upward correction. However, the overall momentum remains downward, with any growth attempts most likely to remain limited. The key barrier for buyers is the 1.3280 resistance level, where sellers may increase pressure. In the current situation, selling on a rise with a tight stop-loss remains the priority. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias, at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 123 pips at the first take-profit target and 255 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 43 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3280

Target: 1.3157

Target 2: 1.3025

Stop-loss: 1.3323

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD price action analysis suggests a local bottom is forming, creating conditions for an upward corrective wave. Despite the corrective nature of the expected move, the current market structure retains potential for trades with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Under these conditions, the priority strategy remains the search for entry points into long positions on declines. The key support area lies near 64.90, where conditions for a reversal towards growth may form. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For XAGUSD, bearish expectations prevail at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 5,430 pips at the first take-profit target and 9,700 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 1,900 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 64.90

Target 1: 70.33

Target 2: 74.60

Stop-loss: 63.00

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair maintains its upward momentum. However, current price levels are in overbought territory, increasing the probability of a short-term correction. The expected price movement structure suggests a temporary decline, which can be used as an opportunity to open long positions. The key support area lies near 0.8045, where the bullish momentum may resume. The USDCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows balanced market expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8045

Target: 0.8115

Target 2: 0.8135

Stop-loss: 0.8025

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