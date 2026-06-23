Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURGBP, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 24 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair shows no clear signs that the upward move has ended. The market maintains stable bullish momentum. At the same time, a corrective decline may develop in the near term. If the price breaks above 1.4200, this will signal stronger growth, with the upward move likely to continue towards the 1.4275 area. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations prevail at 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4150

Target: 1.4250

Target 2: 1.4275

Stop-loss: 1.4100

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP pair is expected to maintain elevated volatility, while the market continues to move within the established range. Buyers were previously active near 0.8620, which emphasises the importance of the range’s lower boundary. Under current conditions, preference is given to range-bound trading. A gradual increase in trading volumes indicates stronger activity among market participants and may lead to wider fluctuations within the current range. The EURGBP trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURGBP shows a prevailing bullish sentiment, at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 36 pips at the first take-profit target and 46 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 13 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8622

Target 1: 0.8658

Target 2: 0.8668

Stop-loss: 0.8609

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF pair is in overbought territory. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed near a key resistance level, indicating weakening bullish momentum. A corrective decline is expected in the short term. However, any pullbacks will likely be limited in depth, as the overall trend remains upward. Under these conditions, preference is given to opening long positions during corrections with a tight stop-loss. The GBPCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPCHF shows a bearish bias, at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 68 pips at the first take-profit target and 120 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 24 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0680

Target: 1.0748

Target 2: 1.0800

Stop-loss: 1.0656

Explore More Trade Ideas