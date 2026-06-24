Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 25 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD price action analysis indicates that the decline is likely nearing completion, while the market is gradually forming signs of a local bottom. At the same time, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening buy positions at current levels remains weak, so a premature entry into long positions does not seem justified. More reliable confirmation of a change in momentum will only appear after prices consolidate above 4,100 USD. If this scenario materialises, the next target for the move will be 4,225 USD, where growth may slow. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 15,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 17,500 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 7,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,050.00

Target: 4,200.00

Target 2: 4,225.00

Stop-loss: 3,975.00

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EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term momentum for the EURUSD pair remains downward, while the market has reached oversold territory, limiting the potential for further decline from current levels. The risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions now remains weak. The main priority is shifting towards selling on corrective moves. The key resistance level lies at 1.1415, where sellers may increase pressure and the downward momentum may resume. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows that bearish expectations prevail at 71% versus 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1415

Target 1: 1.1315

Target 2: 1.1290

Stop-loss: 1.1440

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USDJPY trade idea

For the USDJPY pair, the current market structure continues to indicate a sustained bullish momentum, while daily signals maintain pressure from buyers. At this stage, there are no signs that the current upward wave has ended. The current market area still offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for considering long positions. The EMA-50 on the hourly chart, located near 161.53, acts as the key dynamic support level. Overall, the forecast remains positive and suggests a continued uptrend. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a bearish bias, at 61% versus 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit amounts to 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 268 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 161.53

Target: 162.73

Target 2: 158.85

Stop-loss: 161.09

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