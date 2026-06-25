Trade ideas for USDCAD, GBPJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 26 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair does not yet show signs that the upward move has ended, although a downward correction remains possible in the current situation. Opening long positions at current levels looks unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A breakout above 1.4250 would confirm renewed bullish momentum, with the next potential target at 1.4350. The USDCAD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4200

Target: 1.4300

Target 2: 1.4350

Stop-loss: 1.4150

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GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY pair continues to trade sideways, indicating the absence of a stable directional move in the short term. At the same time, the RSI indicator is rising, suggesting a temporary bullish correction. Under current conditions, selling on a rise remains the priority scenario for the GBPJPY pair. The key resistance level lies at 213.70, where sellers may increase pressure. The GBPJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias, at 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 213.70

Target 1: 212.50

Target 2: 212.20

Stop-loss: 214.00

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AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains downward. At the same time, the RSI indicator is recovering, which may indicate potential for a corrective move upwards. Under these conditions, selling at current levels looks less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The key resistance level is located at 0.6950, where sellers may increase pressure and the decline may resume. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias, at 64% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.6950

Target: 0.6850

Target 2: 0.6825

Stop-loss: 0.6975

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