Trade ideas for USDCAD, GBPJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 26 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The USDCAD pair does not yet show signs that the upward move has ended, although a downward correction remains possible in the current situation. Opening long positions at current levels looks unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A breakout above 1.4250 would confirm renewed bullish momentum, with the next potential target at 1.4350. The USDCAD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, bearish expectations prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.
The GBPJPY pair continues to trade sideways, indicating the absence of a stable directional move in the short term. At the same time, the RSI indicator is rising, suggesting a temporary bullish correction. Under current conditions, selling on a rise remains the priority scenario for the GBPJPY pair. The key resistance level lies at 213.70, where sellers may increase pressure. The GBPJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
News sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias, at 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 30 pips.
The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains downward. At the same time, the RSI indicator is recovering, which may indicate potential for a corrective move upwards. Under these conditions, selling at current levels looks less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The key resistance level is located at 0.6950, where sellers may increase pressure and the decline may resume. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias, at 64% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 25 pips.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.