Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 26 June 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
Presumably, the decline in XAUUSD is nearing completion, while the potential for a local bottom to form remains. At the same time, the risk-to-reward ratio remains insufficiently attractive for opening long positions from current levels. A confident consolidation above 4,100 USD will confirm that the market has moved into an upward impulse phase. If this scenario materialises, the next upside target will be 4,225 USD. The XAUUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Stop order.
The information background for XAUUSD shows a prevalence of bullish expectations, at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit amounts to 15,000 points if the first take-profit is reached and 17,500 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 7,500 points.
The weakening downward impulse in GBPUSD indicates the possible formation of a corrective move. Nevertheless, the overall trend remains bearish, and any growth attempts will likely remain limited. Under these conditions, selling on a rise in quotes remains the preferred tactic. Key resistance lies at 1.3265. The GBPUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for GBPUSD points to a prevalence of bearish expectations, at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit amounts to 117 points if the first take-profit is reached and 240 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 41 points.
The main trend for USDCHF remains upwards, despite signs of short-term impulse weakening that indicate the probability of a local correction. A temporary decline is expected and may be used to search for more attractive entry points into long positions. The key support area lies at 0.8075, where demand may intensify and the upward move may resume. The USDCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for USDCHF shows a prevalence of bullish expectations, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit amounts to 70 points if the first take-profit is reached and 90 points if the second is reached, while potential losses remain limited to 20 points.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.