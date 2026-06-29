Trade ideas for EURGBP, XAGUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 30 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The EURGBP rate is trading within a Broadening Wedge pattern and is approaching the key support level at 0.8603. Although the overall trend remains downward and sellers still control the market, pressure from bears is gradually weakening. In this situation, the probability of a short-term reversal, or at least a corrective rebound upwards from current levels, is increasing. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for EURGBP shows balanced market expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 36 pips at the first take-profit target and 46 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 12 pips.
XAGUSD analysis suggests that the downward momentum is slowing and a local bottom is forming. A corrective rally remains likely in the short term, but the main trend remains downward, so any upward movements are viewed as opportunities for selling. The preferred strategy for XAGUSD today is to sell on a rise with a tight stop-loss. The key resistance level lies at 62.05, where selling pressure is expected to intensify. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias, at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 5,440 pips at the first take-profit target and 7,550 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 1,900 pips.
The USDCAD pair shows no clear signs that the current bullish momentum has ended. Overall, the uptrend persists, although a local correction is likely in the near term. Under current conditions, buying at these levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A breakout above 1.4200 would confirm continued upward movement, after which the next upside target will be 1.4275. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, positive expectations prevail at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.