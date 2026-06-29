Trade ideas for EURGBP, XAGUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 30 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP rate is trading within a Broadening Wedge pattern and is approaching the key support level at 0.8603. Although the overall trend remains downward and sellers still control the market, pressure from bears is gradually weakening. In this situation, the probability of a short-term reversal, or at least a corrective rebound upwards from current levels, is increasing. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURGBP shows balanced market expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 36 pips at the first take-profit target and 46 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 12 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8613

Target: 0.8649

Target 2: 0.8659

Stop-loss: 0.8601

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD analysis suggests that the downward momentum is slowing and a local bottom is forming. A corrective rally remains likely in the short term, but the main trend remains downward, so any upward movements are viewed as opportunities for selling. The preferred strategy for XAGUSD today is to sell on a rise with a tight stop-loss. The key resistance level lies at 62.05, where selling pressure is expected to intensify. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias, at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 5,440 pips at the first take-profit target and 7,550 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 1,900 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 62.05

Target 1: 56.61

Target 2: 54.50

Stop-loss: 63.95

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USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair shows no clear signs that the current bullish momentum has ended. Overall, the uptrend persists, although a local correction is likely in the near term. Under current conditions, buying at these levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A breakout above 1.4200 would confirm continued upward movement, after which the next upside target will be 1.4275. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, positive expectations prevail at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit amounts to 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4150

Target: 1.4250

Target 2: 1.4275

Stop-loss: 1.4100

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