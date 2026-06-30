Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 1 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
Weakening downward momentum in the EURUSD pair suggests a short-term reversal. The price is showing signs of stabilisation and attempting to form a local bottom. At the same time, the RSI indicator continues to decline, reflecting bearish pressure while also approaching oversold territory. The key support level lies at 1.1360, where buyer interest is expected to strengthen. In the current situation, the strategy of buying on price declines remains preferable. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias, at 61% versus 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 30 pips.
The USDJPY pair continues its upward movement after closing the previous session with confident growth. The price successfully broke above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern, confirming the bullish scenario and a breakout from the pattern to continue the trend. The technical structure suggests potential further growth towards the 162.78 target, where partial profit-taking is likely. The key support level is located at 161.81, which currently acts as the main defence line for the uptrend. In the current situation, the strategy of buying on declines remains the priority. The USDJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDJPY, bearish market sentiment prevails, at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 97 pips at the first take-profit target and 119 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 30 pips.
The GBPCHF pair has reached overbought territory, increasing the risk of a short-term bearish correction. The growth momentum is gradually losing strength, indicating that the current uptrend is running out of steam. Under such conditions, opportunities are forming to open short positions. The key resistance level lies at 1.0735, where selling pressure is likely to intensify. The GBPCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for GBPCHF indicates a bullish bias, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 62 pips at the first take-profit target and 130 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 22 pips.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.