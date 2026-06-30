Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 1 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

Weakening downward momentum in the EURUSD pair suggests a short-term reversal. The price is showing signs of stabilisation and attempting to form a local bottom. At the same time, the RSI indicator continues to decline, reflecting bearish pressure while also approaching oversold territory. The key support level lies at 1.1360, where buyer interest is expected to strengthen. In the current situation, the strategy of buying on price declines remains preferable. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias, at 61% versus 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1360

Target: 1.1480

Target 2: 1.1510

Stop-loss: 1.1330

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair continues its upward movement after closing the previous session with confident growth. The price successfully broke above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern, confirming the bullish scenario and a breakout from the pattern to continue the trend. The technical structure suggests potential further growth towards the 162.78 target, where partial profit-taking is likely. The key support level is located at 161.81, which currently acts as the main defence line for the uptrend. In the current situation, the strategy of buying on declines remains the priority. The USDJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDJPY, bearish market sentiment prevails, at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 97 pips at the first take-profit target and 119 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 161.81

Target 1: 162.78

Target 2: 163.00

Stop-loss: 161.51

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GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF pair has reached overbought territory, increasing the risk of a short-term bearish correction. The growth momentum is gradually losing strength, indicating that the current uptrend is running out of steam. Under such conditions, opportunities are forming to open short positions. The key resistance level lies at 1.0735, where selling pressure is likely to intensify. The GBPCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for GBPCHF indicates a bullish bias, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 62 pips at the first take-profit target and 130 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 22 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0735

Target: 1.0673

Target 2: 1.0605

Stop-loss: 1.0757

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