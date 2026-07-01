Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAGUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 2 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair continues its bullish momentum, although risks of a short-term bearish correction remain. Against this backdrop, opening long positions at current levels looks unjustified from a risk-to-reward perspective. The upward momentum is expected to strengthen after a confident breakout above 1.4250, which will serve as key confirmation that the bullish scenario remains intact. In this case, the next upside target will be 1.4350. The USDCAD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the USDCAD pair, bearish expectations slightly prevail – at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses remain limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4200

Target: 1.4300

Target 2: 1.4350

Stop-loss: 1.4150

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XAGUSD trade idea

Although sellers retain control over XAGUSD, the slowdown in the downward momentum indicates a high probability of a reversal. The main scenario suggests opening long positions on price declines. Although the expected recovery is corrective, it still provides attractive trading opportunities from a risk-to-reward perspective. The key support level lies at 55.70, where buyer activity is expected to intensify. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 5,290 pips at the first take-profit target and 6,150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 1,850 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 55.70

Target 1: 60.99

Target 2: 61.85

Stop-loss: 53.85

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EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY price structure still shows no signs that the upward momentum has ended. However, a short-term bearish correction cannot be ruled out. Opening buy positions at current levels remains unfavourable from a risk-to-reward perspective. A confident breakout and consolidation above 186.00 will serve as the key signal for continued growth and confirm strengthening bullish momentum. In this case, the next target for the move will be 187.00. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the EURJPY pair, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 185.25

Target: 186.75

Target 2: 187.00

Stop-loss: 184.75

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