Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 3 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes are in the final phase of the downward momentum, with selling pressure gradually weakening, which may indicate that a local bottom is forming and the market is entering a consolidation stage. However, there is no confirmation of a reversal yet. A breakout and consolidation above 4,100 USD will serve as the key level for the recovery of the bullish momentum, after which stronger buying activity and an upward move towards 4,225 USD may follow. The XAUUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for XAUUSD shows balanced market expectations, at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 15,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 17,500 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 7,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,050.00

Target: 4,200.00

Target 2: 4,225.00

Stop-loss: 3,975.00

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EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in EURUSD remains downward, while the likelihood of a bullish correction in the short term remains elevated. The priority scenario is to sell on a rise, as the market is showing signs of weakening momentum. The 1.1440 level acts as the main resistance and is viewed as a potential area where selling pressure may intensify and the downward move may resume. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias, at 67% versus 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1440

Target 1: 1.1340

Target 2: 1.1315

Stop-loss: 1.1465

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GBPCHF trade idea

GBPCHF quotes have reached overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a short-term downward correction. Meanwhile, the medium-term trend remains bullish, and the current declines are viewed as a minor pullback. Under these conditions, the priority scenario remains buying on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss in anticipation of a renewed upward momentum. The key support level lies at 1.0720. The GBPCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for GBPCHF points to balanced market sentiment – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 21 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0720

Target: 1.0780

Target 2: 1.0800

Stop-loss: 1.0699

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