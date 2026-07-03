Trade ideas for USDJPY, GBPUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 3 July 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair is experiencing a shift in short-term market sentiment towards a bearish scenario, with the 161.95 level remaining a key resistance area. Although negative signals prevail, a temporary upward move is possible. A bearish candlestick on the daily chart is an additional factor weighing on bullish expectations, confirming weakening buyer positions. Under current conditions, the main trading approach involves selling on price growth. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a bearish bias, at 71% versus 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 125 pips at the first take-profit target and 155 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 161.83

Target: 160.58

Target 2: 160.28

Stop-loss: 162.33

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GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair has reached overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a short-term correction and a local decline in quotes. The main GBPUSD strategy for today remains searching for opportunities to buy on corrective declines with controlled risk. The key support area lies at 1.3300, where demand is expected to increase and the price may stabilise before the upward momentum resumes. The GBPUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the GBPUSD pair, bearish expectations prevail at 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 117 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3300

Target 1: 1.3417

Target 2: 1.3470

Stop-loss: 1.3259

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair shows weakening bullish momentum, which could indicate a short-term reversal. The slowdown in the uptrend increases the likelihood of a corrective decline in the near term. Under current conditions, selling on a rise is considered the priority strategy for USDCHF today, while the key resistance level lies at 0.8065, where selling pressure is expected to intensify. The USDCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows balanced market expectations, at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8065

Target: 0.7985

Target 2: 0.7965

Stop-loss: 0.8085

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