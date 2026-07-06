Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAGUSD quotes have entered extreme oversold territory, indicating exhaustion in the current downward momentum. Short-term market sentiment is gradually shifting towards recovery, increasing the likelihood of a bullish correction. In the near term, the market may decline locally as part of a technical correction, which may precede a reversal or price stabilisation. The key support level lies near 60.40, where buyers are expected to become more active. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias, at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. The potential profit is 5,100 pips at the first take-profit target and 14,200 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 1,780 pips.
The medium-term trend in the EURUSD pair remains bearish despite the current bullish correction. In the near term, the pair may continue to rise, although the market views this move solely as a corrective rebound. At the same time, quotes are approaching the intraday exhaustion zone, which increases the probability of slower growth and a subsequent reversal downwards. The main trading scenario still involves selling on the upside. The key resistance level is located near 1.1465, where sellers are expected to step up activity. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For the EURUSD pair, bearish expectations prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.
The USDCAD pair maintains a medium-term bullish trend and shows no clear signs that the current upward move has ended. Despite the overall positive market sentiment, a corrective decline, potentially quite deep, is possible. Under current conditions, the risk-to-reward ratio for buying at current levels is assessed as unattractive, reducing the appeal of long positions. A confident breakout above 1.4200 would be key confirmation of continued bullish momentum, opening the door for further growth towards 1.4350. The USDCAD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The USDCAD pair shows a slight prevalence of bearish expectations, at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.