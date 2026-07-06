Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes have entered extreme oversold territory, indicating exhaustion in the current downward momentum. Short-term market sentiment is gradually shifting towards recovery, increasing the likelihood of a bullish correction. In the near term, the market may decline locally as part of a technical correction, which may precede a reversal or price stabilisation. The key support level lies near 60.40, where buyers are expected to become more active. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias, at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. The potential profit is 5,100 pips at the first take-profit target and 14,200 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 1,780 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 60.40

Target: 65.50

Target 2: 74.60

Stop-loss: 58.62

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EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in the EURUSD pair remains bearish despite the current bullish correction. In the near term, the pair may continue to rise, although the market views this move solely as a corrective rebound. At the same time, quotes are approaching the intraday exhaustion zone, which increases the probability of slower growth and a subsequent reversal downwards. The main trading scenario still involves selling on the upside. The key resistance level is located near 1.1465, where sellers are expected to step up activity. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For the EURUSD pair, bearish expectations prevail at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1465

Target 1: 1.1385

Target 2: 1.1365

Stop-loss: 1.1485

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USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair maintains a medium-term bullish trend and shows no clear signs that the current upward move has ended. Despite the overall positive market sentiment, a corrective decline, potentially quite deep, is possible. Under current conditions, the risk-to-reward ratio for buying at current levels is assessed as unattractive, reducing the appeal of long positions. A confident breakout above 1.4200 would be key confirmation of continued bullish momentum, opening the door for further growth towards 1.4350. The USDCAD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDCAD pair shows a slight prevalence of bearish expectations, at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4200

Target: 1.4300

Target 2: 1.4350

Stop-loss: 1.4150

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