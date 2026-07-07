Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 8 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD technical analysis indicates signs of a possible local top forming. A reversal candlestick formation has appeared at the highs, signalling weakening buyer strength. A corrective decline remains likely in the near term. At the same time, the short-term bias for the GBPUSD pair remains bullish. The current decline is viewed as a potential opportunity to open long positions. The main scenario suggests a temporary increase in selling pressure, followed by a recovery in the pair and a resumption of upward movement with an attempt to reach new local highs. The GBPUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 111 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 39 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3300

Target: 1.3411

Target 2: 1.3470

Stop-loss: 1.3261

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that the decline attracted buyers, who attempted to stabilise quotes after selling pressure. Despite the local recovery, the short-term sentiment for gold remains moderately bearish, although a move in either direction remains likely at the start of trading due to ongoing market uncertainty. The nearest resistance level lies at 4,218 USD, and a confident breakout above it could strengthen the upward momentum and open the way for a further recovery. The key support level lies at 4,035 USD, and its breakout would increase selling pressure, raising the likelihood of a continued downward correction. The XAUUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 18,300 pips at the first take-profit target and 21,800 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 5,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,218.00

Target 1: 4,035.00

Target 2: 4,000.00

Stop-loss: 4,268.00

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY technical analysis shows that, despite selling during the Asian session, the overall movement structure remains bullish. At the moment, there are no clear signals that the upward momentum has ended. The key resistance area lies at 163.47, where selling pressure may intensify and a short-term downward correction may form. The primary scenario suggests the bullish trend could continue after the temporary correction ends, with the USDJPY pair attempting to retest the 163.47 resistance level. The USDJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDJPY, bearish market sentiment prevails, at 66% versus 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit amounts to 192 pips at the first take-profit target and 205 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 161.55

Target: 163.47

Target 2: 163.60

Stop-loss: 161.05

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