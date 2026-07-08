Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURGBP, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 9 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD technical analysis indicates continued selling pressure after the decline from the 4,202 USD level. However, buyers absorbed the overnight decline, creating the potential for a further short-term upward move and a corrective recovery. In the near term, mixed and volatile dynamics are expected to persist, with sharp price swings possible. The key resistance level stands at 4,214 USD, and another one lies near 4,218 USD. The XAUUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 18,500 pips at the first take-profit target and 21,500 pips at the second, while potential losses remain limited to 4,700 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,215.00

Target: 4,030.00

Target 2: 4,000.00

Stop-loss: 4,262.00

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EURGBP trade idea

The short-term trend in EURGBP remains bearish. The pair has broken below the lower boundary of the Wedge pattern, indicating increased selling pressure and maintaining the risk of further decline. However, bullish divergence in technical indicators could support the price and trigger a temporary upward correction. In the near term, recovery is expected, with a possible test of the EMA-50 on the H4 chart, located at 0.8576. Despite the potential rebound, as long as the pair remains below the key resistance levels, the overall short-term outlook remains negative. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The EURGBP news background shows that bullish expectations prevail at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 46 pips at the first take-profit target and 56 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 16 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8567

Target 1: 0.8521

Target 2: 0.8511

Stop-loss: 0.8583

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EURJPY trade idea

EURJPY technical analysis indicates a high probability of a reversal after the recent decline. The sell-off has formed an exhaustion signal on the intraday chart, indicating waning selling pressure. At the same time, opening long positions at current levels remains suboptimal due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 185.50 would confirm stronger bullish momentum. If the price consolidates above this level, the next target for the move will be 186.50. The EURJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 184.75

Target: 186.25

Target 2: 186.50

Stop-loss: 184.25

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