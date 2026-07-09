Trade ideas for USDJPY, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY technical analysis indicates that the upward structure remains intact. The current growth momentum remains stable, with no clear signs of weakening yet. However, buyers encountered strong resistance near 162.84, which slowed the upward movement. The overnight attempt to continue growth was accompanied by selling pressure, so a short-term correction is possible at the start of the trading session. At the same time, market participants still view any decline as an opportunity to open new long positions. The nearest key demand area is located at 161.80. If growth continues, the next significant target for bulls will be 163.50. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDJPY news background shows a bearish bias in the market – 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 113 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 55 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 161.80

Target: 162.93

Target 2: 163.50

Stop-loss: 161.25

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AUDUSD trade idea

AUDUSD analysis for today indicates continued selling pressure, but the slowdown in the downward momentum increases the probability of a reversal. Price action is showing signs of a local bottom, which may provide a basis for a short-term recovery in the pair. Further declines are expected to remain limited by the previous day’s low. Buying on price declines remains the preferred scenario. The nearest significant support level is located at 0.6920, from which the market is expected to attempt to resume the upward movement. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the AUDUSD pair, bearish expectations prevail – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:4. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.6920

Target 1: 0.6980

Target 2: 0.7000

Stop-loss: 0.6900

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD technical analysis suggests persistent bearish pressure despite price recovery attempts. Quotes continue to move within a descending channel. The intraday structure remains neutral, as the price is trading between the key support and resistance levels within the 3,995–4,175 USD range. Buying on declines near the support level remains the preferred scenario in the near term. Although the expected upward movement is corrective and does not change the overall bearish market structure, it may provide an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for short-term trades. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The XAUUSD information background shows a bearish bias – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 13,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 18,000 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 5,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 3,995.00

Target: 4,125.00

Target 2: 4,175.00

Stop-loss: 3,945.00

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