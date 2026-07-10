Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 July 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair retains potential for a corrective decline after short-term sentiment indicators reached extreme overbought levels. The current situation indicates excessive optimism among buyers, increasing the likelihood of profit-taking and a decline. Although the expected decline is viewed as a corrective move and does not change the overall upward structure, it may provide good opportunities to open short positions with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level lies at 1.3460. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the GBPUSD pair shows a bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 110 pips at the first take-profit target and 140 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 39 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3460

Target: 1.3350

Target 2: 1.3320

Stop-loss: 1.3499

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EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bearish, although the pair may attempt a price recovery in the short term. The expected rise is viewed as a temporary corrective move, with buying potential remaining limited. Any upward movement will likely meet selling pressure near the previous day’s high. The key resistance level stands at 1.1460, where seller activity may intensify. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The EURUSD news background shows a bearish outlook – 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1460

Target 1: 1.1380

Target 2: 1.1360

Stop-loss: 1.1480

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USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair maintains a bullish structure, with no clear signs of an end to the current move. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening new long positions appears unfavourable; therefore, it remains more attractive to wait for prices to fall. A breakout and consolidation above 1.4200 will be key confirmation of continued bullish momentum. In this case, the USDCAD pair may extend its gains, with the nearest target at 1.4350. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order.

For the USDCAD pair, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4200

Target: 1.4300

Target 2: 1.4350

Stop-loss: 1.4150

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