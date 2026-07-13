Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCHF, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 14 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY rate is declining, but signs of exhaustion in the downward movement are forming on the intraday chart, indicating weakening selling pressure and increasing the probability of an upward correction. At the same time, opening long positions at current levels remains unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, so the market needs a stronger signal to confirm a reversal. The 185.25 mark acts as the key resistance level. A breakout and consolidation above this level will confirm strengthening bullish momentum and may open the way for further EURJPY growth towards 187.00. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order.

For the EURJPY pair, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 185.25

Target: 186.75

Target 2: 187.00

Stop-loss: 184.75

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair continues to move within an upward price structure despite its recent decline. Analysis of the intraday chart points to weakening selling pressure. A temporary downward correction is expected in the near term, but the main trend remains bullish. The decline is viewed as an opportunity to look for entry points for buy positions. The key support level lies at 0.8070, where demand may intensify and new upward momentum may emerge. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDCHF news background shows balanced market expectations, at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 90 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8070

Target 1: 0.8160

Target 2: 0.8170

Stop-loss: 0.8050

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices ended the trading session with a moderate decline, but remained entirely within the previous day’s range. After opening with a gap near 4,120 USD, buyers quickly bought back the overnight decline, creating potential for further short-term upward pressure at the start of the trading session. Despite the potential for continued corrective growth, the main trend in gold remains bearish. Quotes continue to trade near the psychologically important 4,000 USD level, which remains the key area for assessing further direction. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 10,500 pips at the first take-profit target and 11,000 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 4,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,105.00

Target: 4,000.00

Target 2: 3,995.00

Stop-loss: 4,145.00

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