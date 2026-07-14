Trade ideas for GBPCHF, GBPUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 15 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF pair shows signs of a short-term correction after reaching overbought territory. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed at the top of the move, indicating weakening buying momentum and a possible pause before further movement. Despite the expected decline in the GBPCHF pair in the near term, the main trend remains bullish. The current correction is viewed as an opportunity to re-enter long positions at more favourable levels. After the correction phase ends, quotes may resume the upward movement and test new local highs. The GBPCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for GBPCHF indicates balanced market sentiment, at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 63 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 22 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0840

Target: 1.0903

Target 2: 1.0935

Stop-loss: 1.0818

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GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair appears to be losing upward momentum. Daily sentiment indicators are at extreme levels, indicating a possible short-term shift in balance in favour of sellers. Yesterday’s trading session was marked by strong bearish pressure, and the negative trend is expected to persist in the near term. Despite the ongoing medium-term upward momentum, the current structure suggests the possibility of a deeper correction. However, due to strong support, it is advisable to wait for a breakout below 1.3346. Consolidation below this mark will confirm the strengthening bearish momentum. The GBPUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Stop order.

Market sentiment for the GBPUSD pair shows a bearish bias, at 73% versus 27%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 105 pips at the first take-profit target and 186 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 37 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3346

Target 1: 1.3241

Target 2: 1.3160

Stop-loss: 1.3383

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair continues to climb higher after rebounding from the 161.28 level. Quotes are moving within a bullish channel, confirming the continuation of the short-term uptrend. At the same time, the support area lies near 160.94 and may limit the depth of a potential correction. A decline towards these levels is viewed as a potential buying opportunity with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The upward movement is expected to remain limited. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For the USDJPY pair, bearish sentiment prevails – 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 166 pips at the first take-profit target and 277 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 162.60

Target: 160.94

Target 2: 159.83

Stop-loss: 163.10

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