Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 16 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD rate remains under selling pressure, although a slowdown in the downtrend indicates a possible weakening of the current momentum. The price structure is starting to form a potential reversal pattern, increasing the likelihood of a short-term recovery. Despite the ongoing bearish momentum, sellers have so far failed to push the price below the key support level at 1.1405. Holding this level could signal the start of corrective growth. In the short term, the pair may attempt to decline towards the support area, but the preferred scenario remains to seek buying opportunities when the price declines. Consolidation above the nearest resistance levels will increase the probability of an upward correction. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1405

Target: 1.1465

Target 2: 1.1480

Stop-loss: 1.1390

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes continue to show mixed performance, alternating gains and losses over the last few trading sessions. Prices remain within a Rectangle pattern, indicating ongoing uncertainty. The medium-term trend remains bearish, but the current market structure does not provide a strong signal to open short positions. Sellers need to break below the support level marked by an ascending trendline at 3,991 USD; a breakout below this level could open the door to a further decline. The nearest resistance level lies at 4,095 USD. The risk-to-reward ratio at current levels remains unfavourable for selling, so it is preferable to wait for a clearer signal or enter the market after movement towards key levels. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. The potential profit is 10,400 pips at the first take-profit target and 23,700 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,095.00

Target 1: 3,991.00

Target 2: 3,858.00

Stop-loss: 4,125.00

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USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD rate continues to decline after breaking below the lower boundary of the Wedge pattern. Sellers have the upper hand, while the market still shows no clear signs that the current downward momentum has ended. The nearest target lies at 1.3982. Reaching this area may trigger profit-taking and a short-term bullish correction. Although the pair is already trading in extreme oversold territory, selling pressure remains. Under current conditions, the preferred scenario remains to seek selling opportunities on corrective upward moves. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Bearish sentiment is slightly prevailing in the USDCAD pair – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. The potential profit is 119 pips at the first take-profit target and 154 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4136

Target: 1.4017

Target 2: 1.3982

Stop-loss: 1.4176

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