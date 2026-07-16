Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 17 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes remain under selling pressure, but a slowdown in the downward momentum suggests a possible short-term reversal. The loss of bearish momentum increases the likelihood of a corrective recovery. The main strategy is to consider buying on declines. At the same time, the expected upward movement remains corrective and does not confirm a full-fledged reversal of the medium-term trend. The key support level lies at 56.35. If prices remain above this mark, it could strengthen buyers’ positions and increase the likelihood of further gains in XAGUSD. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The XAGUSD information background shows a bearish outlook, 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 4,550 pips at the first take-profit target and 5,500 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 1,590 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 56.35

Target: 60.90

Target 2: 61.85

Stop-loss: 54.76

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GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is trading in overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a short-term downward correction. A reversal candlestick pattern forming near the local high indicates weakening upward momentum and buyer caution. Despite the expected decline, the short-term outlook for the pair remains positive. The main strategy is to view pullbacks as opportunities to open long positions. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the GBPUSD pair, bullish expectations prevail at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 119 pips at the first take-profit target and 210 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 42 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3450

Target 1: 1.3569

Target 2: 1.3660

Stop-loss: 1.3408

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EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP pair is under selling pressure after a candlestick pattern formed on the daily chart, suggesting continued downward movement. However, a temporary corrective price rise cannot be ruled out in the near term. Growth towards higher levels may be viewed as an opportunity to open short positions. The key resistance area is located at 0.8500-0.8506, along with the EMA-20 on the H4 chart. The EURGBP trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the EURGBP pair shows a bullish bias, 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 65 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8500

Target: 0.8450

Target 2: 0.8435

Stop-loss: 0.8520

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