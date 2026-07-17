Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 July 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD rate maintains its downward momentum, with a temporary corrective rise possible in the short term. However, the potential for this recovery appears limited. The current rebound is approaching a potential momentum exhaustion area on intraday charts, increasing the risk of renewed selling pressure. The key resistance level is located at 1.1480, where bears may become more active. Consolidation below the nearest support levels will signal a renewed downward movement and continued pressure on the EURUSD pair. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for the EURUSD pair shows a bearish outlook, at 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1480

Target: 1.1400

Target 2: 1.1380

Stop-loss: 1.1500

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GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY rate continues to trade within an uptrend, with the medium-term forecast remaining positive. However, following the recent rise, the pair could temporarily decline as part of a correction. Against this backdrop, buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, so waiting for a price decline remains the more optimal strategy. The key support level lies at 217.75, where buyers may become active again. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for the GBPJPY pair shows a bearish bias in the market, 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 217.75

Target 1: 219.35

Target 2: 219.75

Stop-loss: 217.35

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AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair maintains its upward trajectory, although a slowdown in positive momentum indicates an elevated risk of a reversal in the short term. Price action analysis suggests a local peak is forming, which could limit further upward movement. Growth will likely be constrained by the previous trading day’s high. The key resistance level is located at 0.7005. A failed attempt to reach new highs and consolidate above the resistance level will increase the likelihood of a downward correction. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Bearish sentiment is slightly prevailing in the AUDUSD pair, 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7005

Target: 0.6945

Target 2: 0.6930

Stop-loss: 0.7020

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