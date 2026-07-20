Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 21 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD rate appears to be forming a local bottom after the recent decline. On the hourly chart, the pair may still fall before bullish momentum resumes. Therefore, the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss in anticipation of further growth. As long as the price holds above the key support levels, selling pressure appears temporary, while the corrective move may provide an attractive entry point for buyers. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for the GBPUSD pair shows a bullish bias, 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second target, while possible losses are capped at 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3410

Target: 1.3526

Target 2: 1.3560

Stop-loss: 1.3369

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

The XAUUSD performance has been mixed over the last 18 trading days, with prices remaining within a sideways pattern. The precious metal is trading near the important psychological level of 4,000 USD, although no decisive breakout has occurred yet. The RSI indicator is near the 50 mark, indicating a balance between buyers and sellers and confirming the absence of a clear short-term trend. Despite the current consolidation, the medium-term technical picture remains negative. A breakout below the lower range boundary could increase pressure on XAUUSD and open the way for a further decline. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The XAUUSD information background shows a bearish outlook, 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 13,700 pips at the first take-profit target and 18,900 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 4,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,060.00

Target 1: 3,923.00

Target 2: 3,871.00

Stop-loss: 4,100.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF rate shows signs of a possible reversal after the indicators reached overbought territory. A reversal candlestick pattern formed at the highs, indicating weakening buying momentum and creating a signal for a short-term decline. The preferred strategy remains seeking opportunities to open short positions. Given strong support below the current levels, a breakout below 1.0862 would provide a more reliable signal for sellers, confirming strengthening bearish sentiment and potentially opening the door for a further decline. The expected downward movement is corrective, although the current market structure provides good opportunities for short trades with controlled risk. The GBPCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Stop order.

The news background for the GBPCHF pair indicates balanced market sentiment, 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 102 pips at the first take-profit target and 127 pips at the second target, with possible losses capped at 36 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0862

Target: 1.0760

Target 2: 1.0735

Stop-loss: 1.0898

Explore More Trade Ideas