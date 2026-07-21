Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURJPY, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 22 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF rate maintains its upward momentum within the main trend, although in the short term, the buying momentum is weakening and selling pressure is increasing. The current correction may prove temporary and create more attractive levels for opening long positions. The RSI indicator on lower timeframes is falling, suggesting the corrective move could continue in the near term. Nevertheless, the overall technical picture remains favourable for buyers, as the market structure continues to support the bullish scenario. The key support level is located at 0.8070. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDCHF news background shows balanced market expectations, 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 70 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8070

Target: 0.8140

Target 2: 0.8160

Stop-loss: 0.8050

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EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY rate continues to move within an uptrend, with no clear signs that the current momentum has ended. Buyers retain control of the market, but the likelihood of a short-term correction is gradually increasing. Therefore, opening new long positions at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A breakout above the 186.00 resistance level will be the key signal for continued growth. Consolidation above this mark would confirm that buying momentum remains strong and could pave the way for a further move towards 187.25. The EURJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Stop order.

Bearish sentiment is slightly prevailing in the EURJPY pair, 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 185.50

Target 1: 187.00

Target 2: 187.25

Stop-loss: 185.00

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USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD rate shows signs of a possible reversal after a prolonged decline. An exhaustion signal for the downward movement has formed on the intraday chart, indicating weakening selling pressure and increasing the likelihood of short-term growth. Despite the first signs of a reversal, opening long positions at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A more reliable signal would be confirmation of buying momentum after a breakout above the key resistance level. Consolidation above 1.4075 will confirm that the bullish scenario is gaining momentum, with the next target at 1.4150. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the USDCAD pair, bearish expectations slightly prevail, 61% versus 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4025

Target: 1.4125

Target 2: 1.4150

Stop-loss: 1.3975

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