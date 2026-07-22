Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAGUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 23 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main EURUSD trend remains downward, although a temporary rise is expected in the near term as part of a corrective move. The short-term RSI is turning upwards, indicating a recovery in buying activity. Despite the pair's potential strengthening, the upward move is likely to be limited. The key resistance level is 1.1430, where sellers may become active again and attempt to renew pressure on the rate. Selling on a rise remains the preferred scenario, as the current technical picture indicates that bears retain the advantage. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The EURUSD news background shows bearish expectations prevailing at 71% versus 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1430

Target: 1.1350

Target 2: 1.1330

Stop-loss: 1.1450

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAGUSD trade idea

The XAGUSD rate appears to be forming a local top, indicating a high probability of a short-term correction. However, the overall short-term bias remains positive, so a decline may be viewed as an opportunity to find entry points for long positions. The key support level is located at 58.00 USD, where buyers may become active again. Buying on a decline with limited risk remains the preferred scenario, as technical analysis suggests continued upside potential. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias, 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 4,200 pips at the first take-profit target and 5,300 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 1,470 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 58.00

Target 1: 62.20

Target 2: 63.30

Stop-loss: 56.53

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP rate remains under pressure, as daily technical indicators suggest that sellers have the upper hand. A recovery attempt may occur in the near term, but any rise is likely to be limited, while further attempts by buyers to extend the upward move may fail. The previous day's high remains the key resistance level. The 0.8545 level continues to play an important role in the current move, acting as a decisive level for the pair's future direction. Despite a possible short-term rebound, the technical picture remains negative. The EURGBP trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Bullish sentiment is prevailing in the EURGBP pair, 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. The potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8539

Target: 0.8489

Target 2: 0.8479

Stop-loss: 0.8559

Explore More Trade Ideas