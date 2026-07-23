Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 24 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices continue to advance after rebounding from 3,959 USD. However, during the Asian session, sellers attempted to seize the initiative, indicating that the short-term correction may intensify. Prices broke above the boundaries of the previously formed channel, confirming that the bullish sentiment remains intact in the short term. A strong resistance level is located at 4,171 USD. Selling on a price rise appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The key support level is located at 3,976 USD. The XAUUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The XAUUSD news background shows bullish expectations prevailing at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 19,500 pips at the first take-profit target and 24,800 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 5,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,171.00

Target: 3,976.00

Target 2: 3,923.00

Stop-loss: 4,221.00

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GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD rate appears to be forming a local bottom after the recent decline, creating conditions for an upward correction. Buyers are attempting to regain ground, although the potential for further growth remains limited by resistance from the Ichimoku Cloud. The 1.3430 resistance level may put pressure on buyers and serve as a trigger for renewed selling. Selling on a rise with a tight stop-loss remains the preferred scenario. The nearest resistance level is located at 1.3430, which remains the key control zone for sellers. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The GBPUSD news background shows a bearish outlook, 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 113 pips at the first take-profit target and 165 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3430

Target 1: 1.3317

Target 2: 1.3265

Stop-loss: 1.3470

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EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY rate continues to move within a bullish trend, while the current technical picture shows no clear signs that this movement is ending. Buyers remain in control, although the probability of a corrective decline is increasing after the strong rise. Therefore, opening long positions at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A confident breakout above the 186.50 resistance level will be the key signal that the momentum is set to continue, with the next upside target at 187.50. As long as the price holds above the key support zones, the overall scenario remains positive, although a deeper correction could provide more favourable entry levels for long positions. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bearish sentiment is slightly prevailing in the EURJPY pair, 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 186.00

Target: 187.50

Target 2: 187.75

Stop-loss: 185.50

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