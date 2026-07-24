Trade ideas for EURGBP, GBPCHF, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 July 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP rate remains under selling pressure, although the slowdown in the downward momentum indicates a possible shift in short-term sentiment. Buyers are gradually strengthening their positions. The EURGBP pair has found support at 0.8520. This level is further reinforced by the 50 EMA located there on the four-hour chart. Despite continued bearish pressure in the medium term, the current structure indicates the possibility of further recovery. Holding above 0.8520 may open the way for continued growth. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The EURGBP news background shows bullish expectations prevailing at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 48 pips at the first take-profit target and 58 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 16 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8521

Target: 0.8569

Target 2: 0.8579

Stop-loss: 0.8505

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GBPCHF trade idea

GBPCHF analysis indicates a slowdown in positive momentum, suggesting a reversal and the beginning of a corrective move. Under these conditions, the preferred scenario remains seeking selling opportunities on the upside. The current correction may offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level is located at 1.0920. A rebound from this area may increase selling pressure and trigger a further decline. However, the expected downward move is still viewed as a correction rather than a reversal of the main uptrend. The GBPCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The GBPCHF news background indicates balanced market sentiment, 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 68 pips at the first take-profit target and 120 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 24 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0920

Target 1: 1.0852

Target 2: 1.0800

Stop-loss: 1.0944

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XAGUSD trade idea

The XAGUSD rate is trading in oversold territory, indicating excessive selling pressure in the short term. The current situation creates the conditions for a corrective rise, while improving short-term sentiment opens up opportunities to seek long positions with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Buying on declines after local pullbacks remains the preferred scenario. The expected upward move is viewed as a correction within the broader bearish structure. If confirming signals from buyers emerge, XAGUSD may continue its corrective rise. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The XAGUSD news background shows a bearish outlook, 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 4,100 pips at the first take-profit target and 5,050 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 1,430 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 56.80

Target: 60.90

Target 2: 61.85

Stop-loss: 55.37

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