Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 July 2026 at 8:00 ΑΜ (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD rate is showing mixed performance. Price action is characterised by elevated volatility without a clear short-term direction. Despite buyers’ attempts to extend the recovery, the main downtrend remains intact. The current levels do not offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening new short positions. The preferred scenario remains selling amid corrective rises. The nearest key resistance level is located at 1.1425. If the EURUSD pair fails to consolidate above this mark, selling pressure may intensify, opening the way for a further decline. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The EURUSD news background shows bearish expectations prevailing at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1425

Target 1: 1.1365

Target 2: 1.1350

Stop-loss: 1.1440

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices ended the previous trading session with moderate gains. However, gold’s performance remains mixed, with the last 23 trading sessions alternating between gains and losses. The price continues to move within a Rectangle pattern, indicating a period of consolidation. The RSI remains virtually unchanged near the 50 mark, confirming the absence of a trend and a balance of power between buyers and sellers. A price gap at 4,052 USD remains an additional technical factor. A return to this area could attract further demand. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The XAUUSD news background shows a bullish outlook, 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 10,300 pips at the first take-profit target and 12,800 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,072.00

Target 1: 4,175.00

Target 2: 4,200.00

Stop-loss: 4,042.00

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USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD analysis indicates waning bearish momentum on the intraday chart. The indicators show signs that the downward move is losing strength, increasing the likelihood of a short-term reversal to the upside. Despite emerging technical recovery signals, opening long positions at the current levels appears suboptimal in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A more attractive scenario remains waiting for confirmation of the upward momentum. A breakout above the 1.4125 resistance level would favour buyers and could open the way for a further recovery in the pair. If the bullish scenario materialises, the nearest target is 1.4200. The USDCAD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market expectations for the USDCAD pair are balanced at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4075

Target 1: 1.4175

Target 2: 1.4200

Stop-loss: 1.4025

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